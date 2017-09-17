Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra is having a fun time with her girl gang at the award ceremony’s pre-festivities

After slaying at the Emmys 2016, Priyanka Chopra is back to the award ceremony this year too. This time, the actor will present a trophy at the 69th Primetime Emmy awards, which would be held in Los Angeles. But before slaying the red carpet at the Emmys 2017, Priyanka has become one of the 'women to watch' at the pre-festivities and a few pictures from the pre-event has got all our attention.

Priyanka Chopra attended the Glamour x Tory Burch 'Women to Watch' event where she is seen having some fun with the girl gang in an elevator. Yes, you read that right. In a picture shared by the fan pages, Priyanka seems to be having a party before the event actually begins.

The ‘Quantico’ actor has joined the list of Hollywood stars like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Adam Scott, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Seth Meyers and Dolly Parton, who will return to present various awards, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Last year, Priyanka had shared the platform with the ‘Thor: Rangarok’ actor Tom Hiddleston. On the work front, Priyanka has two Hollywood films in her kitty, 'A Kid Like Jake' and 'Isn't It Romantic', in which she plays supporting parts. Soon, she would begin shooting for the third season of her American series, 'Quantico.'

Earlier, Priyanka had also been the presenter at other prestigious award shows such as Golden Globes and the Oscars.