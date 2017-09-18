Emmys 2017: A round-up of Priyanka Chopra’s head-turning appearance

'Quantico' actor Priyanka Chopra looked like a dream in white donning her beautiful Balmain gown at the 69th Primetime Emmys 2017. Detailed with finesse, her white goddess avatar won hearts everywhere, be it at the red carpet or on the stage. While at the last Emmys, Priyanka made news with her Jason Wu one-shouldered all-red chiffon gown, her head-turning appearance this time too, left a similar mark.

Priyanka took to the stage to present an Emmy alongside Anthony Anderson for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

With her furry gown, sleek ponytail and deep berry lips, Priyanka grabbed eyeballs yet again.

Last year, Priyanka had presented the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special to “The Night Manager” director Susanne Bier.

A little mishap also happened at the Emmys this year when Priyanka’s surname was announced as “Choppa” instead of “Chopra” by the emcee. There has been a huge backlash from PeeCee fans on Twitter about the same.