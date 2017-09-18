Only in Express

Emmys 2017: A glimpse at all the celebs who made it to the Governors Ball

Published on September 18, 2017 5:58 pm
    Emmys 2017 may have ended early but the celebrations lasted longer. The Governors Ball is the post-ceremony party that sees nominees, presenters and winners getting their pictures clicked. Various Winners like John Lithgow and Aziz Sansari posed for photos. The Handmaid's Tale surprised everybody and took the top prize, for Outstanding Drama.

    Master of None's Lena Waithe poses for the camera. She became the first black woman to win for comedy writing. She shared the award with Aziz Ansari, the creator and lead actor of the series. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer made a surprising appearance at the ceremony and was present at the Governors Ball too. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    John Lithgow who won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor poses with Ted Sarandos, the CCO of Netflix. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    The cast of 'Master of None' poses for the camera. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    The awards were noted for diverse representation, both in nominations and wins. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Viola Davis and Cicely Tyson, both actors in 'How to Get Away With Murder' strike a pose together. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

