6 / 7

Elli AvrRam too shared a fun video on her Instagram story yesterday. This actor-cricketer link-up started in December last year when Elli was seen by Hardik Pandya’s side at his brother Krunal Pandya’s wedding functions. Elli also reportedly flew all the way to South Africa to be Pandya’s moral support on his tour and was seen in a click with other Indian cricketers’ wives. Elli was also spotted recently at the Mumbai airport where she came to drop her rumoured beau Hardik. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)