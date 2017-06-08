Latest News
Ekta Kapoor prefers an exclusive birthday bash with only close friends and family. See inside photos

Published on June 8, 2017
    Television Queen Ekta Kapoor celebrated her 41st birthday on Wednesday. On the bash, the who's who of the small screen industry extended their warm wishes for the producer and sang praises of her. An overwhelmed Ekta, thanked all and said that above everything else, her best birthday gift was the one she got last year in brother, Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshay. Ekta threw a party for her birthday which saw her parents, Jitendra and Shobha Kapoor, brother Tusshar Kapoor, actors Krystal D'Souza and Mona Singh and filmmaker Mohit Suri in attendance. Though we missed one-year-old Laksshya at his aunt's birthday bash.

    It was a pleasant sight to see Jitendra helping Shobha Kapoor getting out of the car as they arrived at daughter Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash. As Shobha Kapoor stepped out of the car, Jitendra held her handbag and later the couple walked hand-in-hand inside the party venue. (Picture: Varinder Chawla)

    Ekta Kapoor was defying her age in a one piece dress on her 41st birthday party. The producer was all happy as she posed for the shutterbugs at the party venue. Apart from being a successful film and television producer, Ekta has been the craftsman behind the careers of a number of popular TV actors today. (Picture: Varinder Chawla)

    Mona Singh posed with Ekta Kapoor on her birthday bash. (Picture: Varinder Chawla)

    Ekta shared a picture from her birthday bash last night. She captioned the image, "Squad!!!!"

    Ekta Kapoor shared another picture from the party and wrote, "Girl squad!!!"

    Tusshar Kapoor came to celebrate his sister, Ekta Kapoor's birthday but we missed his son Laksshya who was nowhere to be seen. (Picture: Varinder Chawla)

    Actor Krystle D'Souza who has worked with Ekta in Zee TV's show Brahmarakshas was also there at the party. She wished Ekta on her Instagram too and shared an adorable picture with the birthday girl. "Happy happy HAPPIEST birthday to my half girlfriend who I fully love ! You are the bestestttttt friend ever ❤️ I love you to the 🌙and🔙 @ektaravikapoor !," wrote Krystle. (Picture: Varinder Chawla)

