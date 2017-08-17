Dulquer Salmaan and other south Indian stars who are all set to make their Bollywood debut

Dulquer Salmaan's debut in Bollywood alongside Irrfan Khan has left the young and dashing star's fans revved up to see if the Malayalam actor makes his presence felt in Bollywood. Web sensation Mithila Palkar, who rose to fame with A Girl In The City, will also be a part of this project helmed by Akarsh Khurana. After becoming a name to look out for in Malayalam film industry, DQ became a heartthrob after his Tamil movie OK Kanmani. Now we wonder what this young actor is hiding up his sleeve. Other than Dulquer, there are many south Indian actors who are set to make their Bollywood debut. Scroll on to see more.

Aishwarya Rajesh will be making her Bollywood debut with upcoming film Daddy. The film is a biopic of Arun Gawli, and stars Arjun Rampal in the lead role. Aishwarya rose to fame after her performance in Kaaka Muttai. She also made her debut in Mollywood with Nivin Pauly's film Sakhavu.

Rakul Preet will be seen starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in his upcoming film Aiyaary. Though the actor started with a Bollywood movie titled Yaariyaan, which turned out to be a box office dud, this can be considered her debut in the big league of Bollywood. The movie helmed by Neeraj Pandey also stars Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role.

RS Prasanna, who helmed the memorable new age romantic movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham, will be making his debut in Bollywood as a director with Shubh Mangal Savdhan starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Kollywood's bombshell Raai Laxmi will be making her Bollywood debut with Julie 2 directed by Deepak Shivdasani. The actor will be playing the lead role in this sequel to 2004 film Julie.