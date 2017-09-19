Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid and Heena Iqbal prove marriages are made in heaven

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid broke a million hearts when he announced that he is going to get married. Now, it's been over a week since the actor has got into a forever kind of relationship with Heena Iqbal, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the two look like they are totally made for each other. We have often heard about how marriages are made in heaven and Anas-Heena are one such couple, who are stealing away hearts with their charm. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Anas looked nothing less than a prince charming in his wedding attire and Heena became his perfect princess. The two can be seen exchanging smiles and living each and every moment of their D-Day. Anas posted a picture on his official Instagram account and thanked his fans and friends for their overwhelming wishes. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Earlier, Anas Rashid talked to indianexpress.com about being married to Heena. He shared, “I feel complete and content in my conjugal life. Heena is the right person that I was searching for. And now that I have her in my life, it is the most beautiful feeling.” (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The 39-year-old actor opted for an arranged marriage but if we look at their pictures, the two seem to be in love. Whoever said love can happen after marriage was probably right, at least in Anas and Heena's case. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Heena, who is only 24-years-old, worked in the immigration sector but chose to quit her job to get married. (Source: Photo by Instagram)