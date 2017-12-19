1 / 8

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Bhalla turned 33 on December 14. The popular actor planned to take a break from her hectic schedule and took off to Thailand with husband Vivek Dahiya to ring in her special day. Now, after she is back from the vacation, Divyanka posted a series of photos on her social media handle. From enjoying the scenic beauty of Thailand to indulging in adventure sports like Scuba Diving, this television couple seems to have had a great time during their short getaway.