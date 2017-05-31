Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi refuses to play safe as Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble get eliminated

This week's episodes of Nach Baliye 8 will witness nothing but nach. Well, we expect nothing else when choreographer and Dance Plus judge Remo D'Souza is there to judge the contestants. Last week we saw Remo challenging the jodis to shake a leg with the talented dance groups of Dance Plus season one season. And with the updates that we have been getting from the sets of the reality dance show, we must tell you the television couples took the challenge quite seriously. They didn't leave a chance to win over the hearts of their audience as well as the judges of the show. Sonakshi Sinha and Mohit Suri were stunned to get acquainted with this hidden talent of the Nach couples.

Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishima of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was super excited for the challenge as she wrote on Instagram, "We love challenges and we don't believe in playing it safe. Again out of our comfort zone..we are the warriors this time. #NachBaliye8." Divyanka and Vivek had to match their steps with the winners of Dance Plus' season 2, V Company. Dressed like warriors 'Divek' (as their fans call them) performed on Bajirao Mastaani song Malhari and gave their best shot at matching the energy level of Ranveer Singh in the song.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble, who made a comeback on the show in the wild card special episode, were teamed up with the 'I am Hip Hop’ group. Despite getting a perfect score for their hip hop performance, the couple had to leave the show after getting the lowest votes from the audience. Also, Brent had a tough time this week as he got his ankle injured on the sets and was rushed to the hospital.

This weekend will be a treat for Nach Baliye fans as choreographer and judge Terrence Lewis will be seen flaunting his dancing skills on the show.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal will be trying their hand at belly dancing with the Banjara Girls of Dance Plus season 2.