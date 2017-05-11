Divyanka Tripathi looks super cute as she dances as Helen in Nach Baliye 8

Nach Baliye 8 is one of the most popular shows on television right now and has been giving viewers plenty of reasons to remain hooked to the show. Recently this time, the jodis took it to themselves to profess their love for the glam industry and gave performances based on their iconic favourite jodis. Right from the early 80-‘s to 90-‘s and to recent hit Bahubali, each of them picked up their personal favourite to do justice to the theme this episode. Divyanka Tripathi, who is one of the most loved bahus on small screen, was seen as Helen.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular on screen baahus. In the recent episode of the show, Divyanka Tripathi went complete retro with her look as Helen and her husband Vivek Dahiya as Shammi Kapoor. The two of them had set the stage on fire with their costume and their grooving beats. Just a few days ago, she had shared a picture of herself in her Helen avatar with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein family. Since then, her fans have been waiting eagerly to see her performance.

Comedian Bharti Singh has been giving stellar performances lately.

Like always, Sonakshi Sinha was as her prettiest self.

Terence Lewis' appearance as Bajirao on the sets of Nach Baliye was magnificent.