Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are vacationing in Europe and their travel diaries are nothing less than a mini honeymoon

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya are off to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The much-in-love television couple is busy romancing in Europe, and their fans are happy with the pictures they have been sharing from their vacation. The actors of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are spending some quality time together as a part of their first wedding anniversary celebration as they completed a year on July 8. Here is all that Divyanka and Vivek have shared till now from their travel diaries. Scroll on! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Vivek Dahiya shared a click with wifey Divyanka and wrote along, "Because 'share and care' is better than give and take. Happy 1st year of this wonderful adventure love!" Don't they look adorable together? (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Divyanka Tripathi shared this beautiful image and the captions reads as, "It's impossible not to be in love here... #AmalfiCoastExperience." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Divyanka Tripathi is all busy posing on her vacation. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Divyanka also shared this and wrote, "Local specialities add character to your holiday..#LemonSorbetto brightening up our day!" (Source: Photo by Instagram)

"Open sky, lush greenery, blue sea and Italian breeze 🇮🇹," reads the caption of this picture of Vivek Dahiya. (Source: Photo by Instagram)