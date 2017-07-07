Disha Patani and rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s movie date was a family affair. What’s cooking?

When Disha Patani's leg injury didn't stop her from hanging out with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, why would she sit back at home when she has got rid of her crutches? The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was once again spotted in the company of her rumoured beau. Only this time, it was not just Tiger Shroff but also his family. His mother, Ayesha Shroff and sister, Krishna Shroff were also present at the screening of Spider-Man, Homecoming. What made this movie date even more special was Tiger's association with it. He is Spidey’s voice in the Hindi version of the movie. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

As always, Disha Patani was in a glamorous and hot avatar as she headed out for the movie. That dazzling smile, that twinkle in the eyes and that attitude - all of it made for a treat to the eyes of the onlookers.

Tiger has been very close to his family and his mother, Ayesha and sister, Krishna have always been his pillars of support in difficult times. Ayesha calls him a "boy with simple needs" and for Tiger, his mother is his biggest support, critic and hero in his life.

The young action hero, Tiger Shroff looked much excited for the film as he posed for the shutterbugs. Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Tiger mentioned about his half-dream coming true after lending his voice to the character of Spiderman. He said, "It is like my childhood dream come true because I have been a big fan of many superheroes, especially Spider-Man. This is actually my half dream come true, I really want to be Spider-Man one day, this is one step closer."

Just like many other Bollywood couples, Disha and Tiger have been trying to keep their relationship under the wraps. But as they say, love is hard to hide. The duo have been hard to miss with their lunch and movie dates, which has sort of given us the idea that they are not 'just good friends'.