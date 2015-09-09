‘Dilwale’ Shah Rukh Khan parties; Kangana Ranaut jets off yet again
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- How communal pot has simmered Bihar since Nitish Kumar’s NDA return
- Bharat bandh LIVE: Internet suspended, schools shut in Punjab; Army on standby
- SC/ST Atrocities Act: Under pressure, Centre to seek review today
- Mosul victims’ remains to be brought home today, kin told not to open coffins
- Of 34, 33 Hit by Pellets: In Srinagar hospital, encounter injured mostly have pellets in eyes
- EntertainmentHappy birthday Kapil Sharma: A comedian who dominated prime time Indian television
- EntertainmentUpcoming Bollywood films in April: October, Blackmail, Omerta and others
- EntertainmentBharat Ane Nenu song I don’t know: Devi Sri Prasad brings Farhan Akhtar to Tollywood
- EntertainmentBollywood box office in March: Ajay Devgn's film raids theatres, Baaghi 2 secures highest opening
- SportsSouth Africa grinds down Australia, leads final test by 401
- SportsManu Bhaker, 'alag type ki ladki', medal hope for India
- SportsIPL teams want players to clear yo-yo test
- TechnologyReliance Jio Prime membership extended till March 2019: Here are the details
- TechnologyHuawei could be working on a foldable smartphone, reveals patent
- TechnologyTCL to revive the iconic Palm brand, first Android smartphone to launch later this year: Report
- LifestyleTheyyam: When the 'untouchables' turn gods and goddesses