Diljit Dosanjh begins Dream Tour, gets houseful response on his first gig. Here are the highlights

Punjab's heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh is headed for his first international tour, Dream Tour. The singer-turned-actor has been patiently waiting for the tour to happen, which would take the actor to five destinations, including Punjabi hub Canada. Diljit has been very excited about the trip, and the excitement was totally worth it as the shows in every state is completely housefull. We have been looking at the actor's fans sharing selfies with his poster and being extremely impatient to watch him on the stage right in front of their eyes.

When the moment finally happened yesterday night, the entire Canada got drenched in the Punjabi swag of Diljit, who sang all his hits one after another. And if you thought this cute looking Sikh had only girls crushing over him then you should see his male fan following and their tweets on his wall. One of the fans tweet read, "One can't simply match this performance level untill and unless his name is @diljitdosanjh ❤😍 Tu maarega kise din 😍."

In the recent times, Diljit has been in news for his impeccable performance in Bollywood too. The Punjabi singer has went on to become the most popular and loved personality among Bollywood biggies.

Recently, the actor appeared in Phillauri opposite Anushka Sharma, now his Punjabi film, Super Singh, which is a superhero film, is being produced by Bollywood's biggest production house Balaji Telefilms.

Diljit recently received the coin of honour from Canada's Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan as a token of love. He also bought a private jet and along with him, his fans were equally enthralled about his achievements.