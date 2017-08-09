Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital, Jacqueline Fernandez turns portrait photographer, and more from Bollywood

Dilip Kumar has been discharged from hospital today after struggling with dehydration, kidney dysfunction, and urinary tract infection. Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu was by the actor’s side throughout his stay at the hospital. The actor planted a kiss on Dilip Kumar's cheeks giving an awe moment to the shutterbugs and well-wishers. The actor is 94-year-old. Doctors say it will take time for him to recover completely. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

On the other hand, Bollywood is super busy with promotions of the upcoming releases. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra have been turning up the heat wherever they have gone together. After going on a coffee date together, Jacqueline was spotted visiting Sidharth's home late in the evening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Later in the day, Jacqueline turned into a photographer too. The actor, whose pole dance has become the talk of the town, is leaving no stone unturned to keep the buzz around her film going. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut launched the trailer of Simran, her next film directed by National Award winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The trailer has put a smile on everyone's face, and has made us want to know more about Praful Patel, Kangana's character in the film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Bareilly Ki Barfi start-cast Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana, after giving an amazing performance during the music launch of the film, have headed for the film's promotions. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)