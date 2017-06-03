Dharmendra promotes his first international project Dream Catcher, says he is ‘just a boy from Punjab, a sweet boy’. See photos

Actor Dharmendra is working on his first international project Dream Catcher -- a short film that will also star Miss Fiji World 2016 Pooja Priyanka and Australian actor Travis Jeffery. Dharmendra attended the film's press conference in capital New Delhi and spoke at length about the project. The film is being made in collaboration with Australia-based producers Rishi Raj Films and Kinopticon Productions and is written by Rahul B. Seth. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

Dharmendra who looked thrilled to be the part of this project said that he still feels like a newcomer. "I think I am still a newcomer. I still have so much to learn…One can achieve something only by learning. If I say that I have learned a lot and come a long way, I will lose the enthusiasm," Dharmendra told IANS.

"I want to keep working. Work is worship for me whether it is a film or at my farm," Dharmendra said at the event.

Dharmendra also said that he is just a boy from Punjab. "More than an actor, I am just a boy from Punjab, a sweet boy. I know people love me for that quality," the actor said.

The actor said that he hopes his grandson Karan (Sunny Deol's son) gets the same admiration and love in his Bollywood debut -- Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.