Dharmendra gives first clap to Anil Sharma’s film, Kangana Ranaut spotted with brother Akshit and more from B-town

Updated on May 23, 2017 10:00 pm
    Gadar Ek Prem Katha's director Anil Sharma is returning with his next film titled Genius. But this time it is special, for it launches his son Utkarsh in Bollywood. Utkarsh was the child actor in Gadar and had played the son of lead actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel back then. Now, all grown up, Utkarsh is eyeing to make it big in films and considering he has the blessing of several Bollywood veterans, he will surely have a good career. Star couple Dharmendra and Hema Malini were there to bless Utkarsh at the film's mahurat. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Dharmendra also gave the first clap of the film. He said, "I congratulate Utkarsh for making his debut through this film (‘Genius’). The only advice I want to give him is to be humble, work hard in this journey and never get affected by fame. Try to get a place in the hearts of people just the way I did." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Veteran actor Dharmendra also spoke about his grandson Karan's Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which is being directed by his son and actor Sunny Deol. Looks like Utkarsh already has some serious competition. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Also seen at the mahurat event was lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    While Anil Sharma celebrated his film Genius going on the floors, Mumbai India's big IPL win also called for some festivities. The entire team partied hard in Mumbai. And making his big appearance was Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Music composer Anu Malik was also spotted with his family at the MI celebrations. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Looks like the three men associated with the recently released Half Girlfriend are unwinding, now that the film has arrived. Lead actor Arjun Kapoor and director Mohit Suri were spotted with writer Chetan Bhagat on whose book the film is based. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Actor Aditya Roy Kapur also joined his friend Arjun Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Amrita Arora was spotted in Mumbai. For once, she was alone and not had the company of her good friend Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Sidharth Malhotra was also snapped in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Actor-singer Sophie Choudry was caught busy on her phone. We wonder why she looked so engrossed? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Kangana Ranaut was caught all glowing and happy. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    She was spotted hand-in-hand with his brother Akshit, who is reportedly set to take over their sister Rangoli's part as Kangana's manager and spokesperson. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

