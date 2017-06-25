Dhanush is in Mumbai for VIP 2, Mira Rajput turns heads, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor also spend a busy weekend

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Dhanush and Athiya Shetty were spotted in Mumbai. Mira Rajput turned heads at Mumbai airport. Dhanush was also seen at the airport. The actor's much-awaited movie VIP 2's trailer will be released today. We also saw Ranveer Singh interacting with his fans. Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen rehearsing for a dance performance in the city. Mubarakan actor Athiya Shetty was also seen partying with co-star Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with her baby Taimur. The actor who is working hard to get back in shape spared an evening to chill out. Kareena chose a casual but cool outfit. She recently spoke about her son during a chat show and said, "Saif and I keep arguing that he is more like a Pataudi and I am like no, he is like a Kapoor. But of course, his gorgeous sea blue eyes which he has taken from my grandfather and Lolo and that is amazing. I think it’s going to be a beautiful journey." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Dhanush kept his look casual as arrived in Mumbai for the trailer launch of VIP 2. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh was in a fun mood as he interacted with his fans. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Mira Rajput looked pretty in an off-shoulder top. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Athiya Shetty was seen partying with her Mubarakan co-star Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)