Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi bahu like you have never seen before

We often see our television stars in sarees, jewellery and heavy make-up on the shows but off camera they are not the same. Thanks to their social media accounts, we get to see another side of these celebrities. Well, one such actor is Devoleena Bhattacharjee who played Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Take a look at some stunning photos of the TV actor which is making us do a double take. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

This is the latest post of the actor and the caption reads as, "Tell me not to do something And I will do it twice & t@ke pictures!!" (Source: Photo by Instagram)

"Seek what Sets your Soul on fire!!," reads the caption of the latest photo shared by Devoleena, in which she is seen in a completely different avatar. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

And this black and white click just cannot be missed. "I like my coffee how I like myself. Dark,Bitter & too Hot for you!!," wrote Gopi bahu as she is happily posing. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

"B You !!," reads the caption of this image of Devoleena Bhattacharjee. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, "My heart is brainless & My brain is heartless!!😈😍." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

And this close up look of the actor is beautiful. "If it doesn't Open,its not your door!!," read the caption along. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

"How beautiful it is to stay Silent when Someone expects you to b Enraged!!," wrote Devoleena Bhattacharjee with this click. (Source: Photo by Instagram)