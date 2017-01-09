Dev Patel and Lion child actor Sunny Pawar gave Golden Globes 2017 its cutest moment, see pics

Sunny Pawar gave the 74th Golden Globe awards, its most adorable moment when he appeared on stage with actor Dev Patel to introduce their film Lion. The film revolves around the life of Saroo Brierley, a man searching for his biological mother in India. While Patel plays the grown-up protagonist, Sunny Pawar plays the young kid in the Garth Davis-directed movie. (Source: Photo by AP)

The adorable moment at the big awards came when Dev Patel lifted the young kid so that he could speak about Lion. While the auditorium had a cheerful moment, the two swept a lot of limelight too. Lion is the story about a man who finds his long-lost family in India using Google Earth. Sunny finished speaking about his film, with the line, "This is our movie, Lion." (Source: Photo by AP)

Sunny has already charmed Patel, who has been profusely praising the young actor's performance. (Source: Photo by AP)

Dev Patel had earlier impressed the audience with his performance in Oscar winning film Slumdog Millionaire. (Source: Photo by AP)

It is now time for Sunny Pawar to do the same. (Source: Photo by AP)