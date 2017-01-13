Deepika Padukone teaching her xXx co-star Vin Diesel lungi dance is so much fun

Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel-starrer Hollywood film, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage is what everyone is talking about, as Vin is in India for the premiere of the film. January 12 turned out to be a special night for Deepika, Vin and their fans as we got to see the two co-stars together. From grand airport welcome to Vin kissing Deepika at the xXx press conference to the fun the duo had with their fans in Mumbai, just cannot be missed.



Not only this, at the star-studded premiere, we saw Deepika's boyfriend Ranveer Singh, her Padmavati co-star Shahid Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Karan Johar and many more as they came to support this Hollywood debut film of Deepika.



Scroll on to catch all the fun in pictures! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone turned out to be a perfect host for Vin. Not only did he get a traditional Maharashtrian welcome, she also taught him the famous lungi dance. And Vin too seemed to be a good learner. Vin Diesel posed with fans for pictures too. Earlier, at the press meet, the actor had very much confessed that he was waiting for the opportunity to come to India, since always. He also had words of praise for Deepika. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika was in a fun mood. She wrapped the lungi upon her golden gown that she wore for the screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

But this is not it. Deepika is a Hollywood star now, and her boyfriend Ranveer Singh can't be more proud of her. Ranveer put in a rockstar appearance at the premiere to support Deepika. He did not shy away from calling it his proud moment. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We also saw Deepika's Padmavati co-star Shahid Kapoor at the premiere. Shahid also wished Deepika Padukone all the best for her debut Hollywood movie. "It’s a huge opportunity for her and I am excited to be here," he said. Karan Johar, Irrfan Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shabana Azmi and many others were seen here. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)