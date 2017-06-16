Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport, Arjun Kapoor catches a movie and other celeb spottings

Deepika Padukone who is currently looking forward to Padmavati alongside rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and is also working on Vishal Bharadwaj's production venture with Irrfan Khan was spotted at the airport. The popular leading lady of Bollywood is also expected to return to xXx part 4 as Serena Unger. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor, who is looking forward to the release of Mubarakaan with his uncle Anil Kapoor was spotted at PVR in the city. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rohit Dhawan, director and Varun Dhawan's brother was also spotted at the theatre. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tiger Shroff, who is busy promoting Munna Michael, was seen in a casual avatar in Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kalki Koechlin, whose performance in A Death in the Gunj was appreciated by the critics was spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)