Deepika Padukone returns from Cannes, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao look vibrant as a couple

Deepika Padukone, who ruled the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival is back in Mumbai, and she looks quite happy. The star impressed her fans with her looks on both the days, even though she played it safe. She looked gorgeous, bonded with Elle Fanning, had some fun by the beach and all in all - it was a great debut. She won the international media with her charm too. She spoke about Piku, Vin Diesel and even played badminton with a reporter. Busy busy girl!

Shahid Kapoor was also spotted at the airport. The star is currently busy with his upcoming project Padmavati directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He has been nominated for Best Actor Male category this year at IIFA for his work in Udta Punjab.

Siddharth Malhotra was spotted with his family after watching his Ek Villain co-star Shraddha Kapoor's film Half Girlfriend.

Tiger Shroff was seen at the airport with his mom Ayesha Shroff flying to Cannes for Rambo. The star is working on the remake of the iconic Sylvester Stallone's movie.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were also spotted in the city.

Sussanne Khan was also spotted at the airport, and so were Nita Ambani and her son.