Photo: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora attend Ritesh Sidhwani’s b-day bash

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh after spending some quality time together on a date a day before, headed out to socialise at the get-together party on the occasion of Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday, yesterday. The two, of course, looked beyond amazing, and you could just see their happiness radiating from them. Ranveer had joined right after walking the ramp for Manish Arora at Lakme Fashion Week, where he coloured the entire set, like literally, by wearing a rainbow themed shimmery jacket. We totally believe he looked beyond hot and only he could have pulled it off, but we really would love to know what Deepika had to say about it. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Ranveer was all shimmery and set to make a blingy appearance at the party, Deepika chose to look sober and casual. In a set of pictures, we see Ranveer driving the car, while in another, we see Ranveer moving to the back seat to probably stay closer to Deepika. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The bash turned international not just with the presence of Deepika but also Priyanka Chopra, who is visiting Mumbai. This is the first party that she is attending after landing in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

At Ritesh Sidwani's party, the glamour quotient went up a notch with the presence of Karan Johar and Malaika Arora, who also attended the party. The two had shared a selfie together on their official Instagram account. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Farhan Akhtar, who is a close friend to Ritesh Sidwani and has been working in collaboration with him for a long time now was also spotted. Adhuna Akhtar with her daughter was also seen at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)