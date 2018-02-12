Our shutterbug caught Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh entering Karan Johar's house on Sunday night. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
It seems Deepika and Ranveer came to share their belated birthday wish for Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Recently we saw many biggies under one roof to celebrate Yash and Roohi's first birthday. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
We are always happy to see rumoured couple Deepika and Ranveer by each other's side. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji attended the closing ceremony of Kala Ghoda 2018. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Rani Mukerji will be next seen in Hichki, which is all set to hit the cinema halls on March 23. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Emraan Hashmi looked dapper at the event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Karisma Kapoor was spotted at sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's house last night. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
The Kapoor sisters' bestie Amrita Arora was also present. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)