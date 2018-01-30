3 / 7

PV Sindhu, who clinched a silver medal in 2016 Summer Olympics, was also present at the event. The shuttler shared a selfie with the Padukone family and captioned it as, "Many congratulations to #prakashpadukone sir for Lifetime achievement award and also had a lovely time with the family n with one of my favourite @deepikapadukone #lovelymoments#selfietime#favorite#deepikapadukone😍#lifetimeachievementaward#prakashsir🙏🏻#."