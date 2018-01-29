1 / 7

With Pamaavat swiftly collecting Rs 114 crore in its opening weekend, it has become Deepika Padukone's seventh film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, making her the undisputed queen of the coveted club. Taran Adarsh recently tweeted about Deepika's legacy at the Bollywood box office and wrote, "Deepika has emerged the undisputed Queen of ₹ 100 cr Club... #Padmaavat is @deepikapadukone’s seventh film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark [#ChennaiExpress, #HNY, #YJHD, #BajiraoMastani, #RamLeela, #Race2]... The HIGHEST by any leading lady... An enviable track record!" Here's the list of Deepika's top films that have achieved the feat. (All figures from domestic box office)