Deepika Padukone might not be attending Oscar 2017, but she was present at the pre-awards cocktail party

Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut this year opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She has become one of the most popular faces of Bollywood, who gained fame in Hollywood as well. So to expect her presence at the upcoming Oscars 2017 was inevitable. But Deepika denied all reports of attending the prestigious awards calling them rumours. However, despite this, we spotted her at the pre-Oscar cocktail party which was attended by several Hollywood A-listers including Meryl Streep and Emma Stone.

The background of this picture is the same where other Oscar nominated actors have also posed for their clicks. So the big question still remains, is Deepika Padukone, for some reason keeping her Oscar appearance a secret? The Bollywood star has been seen at various international events, and it would be nothing but happiness for all her Indians fans to see her at the prestigious award show too. Last Priyanka Chopra was at the Oscars too. (Source: Photo by Twitter)

Freida Pinto was spotted at the pre-Oscar cocktail party too. Her former boyfriend Dev Patel is one of the Oscar nominees this year. (Source: Photo by AP)

La La Land actor Emma Stone looked stunning, or should we say 'stone-ing'.(Source: Photo by AP)

Viola Davis made an appearance too. (Source: Photo by AP)

We are secretly quite sure that everyone is waiting to know if Meryl Streep is going to give another speech taking a dig at Trump. (Source: Photo by AP)