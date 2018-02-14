Celeb spotting: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Ankita Lokhande on the move
Published on February 14, 2018
After the box office success of her last release Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is now busy with her upcoming projects.
Deepika will be next seen in a Vishal Bhardwaj directorial, which is based on underworld don Sapna Didi.
Deepika Padukone was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was seen at the Mumbai airport.
The actor is working with Diljit Dosanjh for the first time in Arjun Patiala.
The shoot for Arjun Patiala will kick off today.
Our shutterbug caught Ankita Lokhande out and about.
Ankita Lokhande will soon make her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi.
Recently at an event when Ankita was asked about her film's co-star Kangana Ranaut, she shared, "She's a professional on the sets. And you can only see Rani Laxmibai on the sets."