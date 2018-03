2 / 8

Deepika Padukone, who is still riding high on the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, was clicked at the airport wearing cool shades, a high ponytail and a million-dollar smile. The actor's last film Padmaavat had caused quite the controversy and looks like the star is taking a break from all the limelight to get some well-deserved rest. Deepika will next be seen in a Vishal Bhardwaj film with Irrfan Khan. However, the shooting of the movie has been postponed as both the actors have not been keeping well for quite a while. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)