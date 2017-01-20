Deepika Padukone is winning the west, stuns at xXx Return of Xander Cage world premiere

As Deepika Padukone hops from one continent to another to promote her upcoming Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, she is making sure to leave behind a trail of starry moments. The actor looked classy at Mumbai and London premieres of the film. She recently appeared at Los Angeles premiere of xXx and was her usual dignified self. Deepika's frequent and frenzied appearances at talk shows are sure to keep us busy and entertained. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and co-star Vin Diesel appeared on Late Show With James Corden."A lungi is a garment men wear in India. In a film I did two years ago, we did this song called Lungi Dance. But our friend Vin here thinks it is a classic, traditional style of dance of India. He did his interviews very seriously in India where he went on to compare breakdance with lungi dance and I am like no, it is not a traditional dance," Deepika said during the show. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Deepika Padukone also said that she wants to work with Ryan Gosling. “There’s so much of that movie ( La La Land) that works: the acting, the honesty, the songs. It’s one of those classic love stories that is told in such an interesting manner visually. He’s absolutely brilliant and he’s definitely someone I want to work with,” Deepika said in an interview with USA Today. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The actor, who is on a whirlwind tour of the world for promoting the latest in xXx franchise, appeared on Ellen DeGeneres Show. When DeGeneres said, “There is a romance going on, that’s what you would get from that as well… Look at that face! Does that mean there is?” Deepika responded, “Well, there is no smoke without fire. But, it’s all in my head! So yeah, I mean in my head I think, like yeah, we are together and we have this amazing chemistry, and we live together and we have these amazing babies! But it’s all in my head.” (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Deepika Padukone seems to have a great time. (Source: Photo by Instagram)