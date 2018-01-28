Deepika Padukone celebrates Padmaavat’s success
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Opinion'Karni Sena attack on school bus had surreal quality when seen from Davos'
- Mann ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi remembers Kalpana Chawla, talks about development and achievements of women
- SportsIPL Auction 2018 Live: Jaydev Unadkat costliest Indian at Rs 11.5 crore
- Kasganj violence: Both sides had Tricolour, fight was over right of way
- OpinionOpinion: The 70 lakh new jobs is a claim that will take one's breath away
- EntertainmentKarthik Srinivasan's 2018 calendar: Shruti Haasan, Taapsee Pannu channel Hollywood legends; see photos
- EntertainmentHappy Birthday Shruti Haasan: More than just a pretty face
- EntertainmentIs Bigg Boss 7 contestant Elli AvrRam dating cricketer Hardik Pandya?
- EntertainmentSRK, Ranveer, Anushka and Alia set the stage on fire at International Customs Day event
- SportsIPL Auction 2018 Live: Domestic talent headline Day 2
- SportsIPL Auction 2018: Complete list of players sold and unsold
- SportsRaina returns to India's T20 squad against SA
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi Mix 2S with bezel-less display to launch ahead of MWC 2018: Report
- TechnologyNokia 10 leaked sketch suggests rotating penta-lens camera setup, expected to launch at IFA 2018
- TechnologyLG G7 not delayed after all, launch 'on schedule': Report
- She’s got a ticket to ride: Meet the troop of women bus conductors in Uttar Pradesh