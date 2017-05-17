Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017: From fiery red to summery pink, Deepika is flaunting just the right attitude

Deepika Padukone is at the Cannes film festival and she is all set to make her red carpet debut at 70th Cannes festival. The Bollywood star's two looks before she makes it to the Cannes red carpet is already leaving many excited. While her first look for the fest was fiery red, her second look, which is an ravishing evening dress with a messy bun is everything casual and fun. From boomerang videos to her prep, Deepika has been sharing a lot of stuff straight from the event with her fans and we love what we see. Deepika is the first of Bollywood actresses to walk the Cannes red carpet this year. She will be followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

The xXx: The Return of Xander Cage star is at Cannes as the brand ambassador of Loreal. Its official Twitter page gave a glimpse of Deepika’s look at the Cannes earlier in the day. Before leaving for Cannes, Deepika had said in an interview, “I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to the entire experience of being there and taking it all in.”

Deepika's second look was all pastel with her hair up in a high messy bun, something she carries off well, along with smokey eyes and nude lips. The actor has also posted several pictures and videos while getting dressed up for the big event.

Sonam Kapoor, who will also be seen at the Cannes this year, said she was no one to give tips to Deepika. "I think I am no one to give her tips as she has already walked many international red carpets. I wish her to have some good time," Sonam had said.

Deepika was also seen giving interview to Bollywood film critic Anupama Chopra, apart from interacting with the local media.