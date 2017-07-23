Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, here are the new on screen couples ready to fire up the silver screen

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, the director has once again brought the alleged couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone together in his upcoming film Padmavati. However, they are not paired opposite each other. For the first time, in this film we will see Deepika sharing screen space with handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor. Fans are super excited to see the chemistry between these two stars.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time as a pair in their upcoming movie, A Gentleman. Sidharth will be seen as Gaurav and Jacqueline as Kavya, and their chemistry is already off the charts. They put the couch on fire when they came together for Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 5.

Ayan Mukherji's upcoming movie Dragon will star Ranbir Kapoor as a super hero while Alia Bhatt will be his leading lady. Alia will be working with Ranbir and Ayan for the first time in this project.

After Bhumi Pednekar's outstanding performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha people are eagerly waiting for her next movie to hit the screen with co-actor Akshay Kumar in their upcoming film, Toilet: Ek Katha. This is going to be the first film where Bhumi will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar and it would be interesting to watch their work together.

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz have impressed everyone with the teaser of their upcoming film, Baadshaho, which is set against the backdrop of 1975 Emergency. The chemistry between the fresh onscreen couple was visible in the song Mere Rashke Kamar song.

Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty will be seen in a romantic love saga sharing the screen space. Arjun will be seen playing a dual role as Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh and Ileana D'Cruz as Karan's girlfriend and Charan is paired opposite Athiya Shetty. This is the first time that Arjun will be seen paired opposite either ladies.