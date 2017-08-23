Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are equal parts work and fun, here’s proof

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have found the perfect way to response to speculations about their relationship hitting the rocks - by staying above it. Recently, the the two actors refused to shy away from the photogs, like they used to do and are spending some quality time together. After the viral photo of them kissing and the videos where they were seen getting all lovey-dovey in public, now it is time for them to get to some work. On Tuesday evening, both Ranveer and Deepika were clicked at a recording studio. We wonder if it was for their next, Padmavati or if they are up to something else. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Before meeting Ranveer at the recording studio, Deepika met her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan and filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj. The trio is working on a project directed by debutant Honey Trehan based on Femme Fatale, a part of S Hussain Zaidi's novel titled, "Mafia Queens of Mumbai". It narrates the tale of Rahima Khan aka Sapna didi, who had decided to kill the underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim. The film will reportedly release on October 2, 2018. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

As Deepika Padukone walked in to meet the actor and the director, she looked beautiful. In her simple yet elegant attire, the actor turned heads at the JW Marriott, where she was spotted post the meeting. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Irrfan Khan was all smiles as he posed for the paparazzi. The actor who is said to play the male lead in Vishal Bharadwaj's gangster saga donned a floral shirt and an ear to ear smile which made him look cute. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj was clicked with his team. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)