Deepika Padukone and her adorable teddy bear Vin Diesel at xXx premiere

Vin Diesel has learnt namaste and shukriya for his India visit and he is putting both to good use. Here for xXx: The Return of Xander Cage premiere, the Hollywood star and his leading lady Deepika were seen wowing the fans, schmoozing with the celebs and dropping quotable quotes for the press. The mutual admiration between Vin and Deepika is adorable. While he calls her queen and an angel, she refers to him as her teddy bear who is always smiling. And don't miss both doing the lungi dance for cheering fans. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Who said you can't wear a lungi to a party? Vin Diesel is here to break all stereotypes. At the glamorous premiere of xXx, the actor was seen trying on a lungi. Meanwhile, Bajirao Ranveer Singh arrived to cheer for his dear Mastani Deepika Padukone. For the first time, someone outsmarted Ranveer Singh in the game of going crazy. The actor, meanwhile, said he could not be more proud of his Mastani, Deepika. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Vin Diesel and his lungi swag was something to watch out for. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh was also spotted at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone couldn't have looked more adorable. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )