1 / 6

Death Wish is directed by Eli Roth, who is otherwise known for horror films and playing Brad Pitt's comrade in Quentin Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds. Bruce Willis was the obvious choice for the film since the man has been doing action for decades. In Death Wish, he plays a man whose life turns upside down when his home is invaded by goons in his absence. His wife is beaten and his daughter is raped. Broken and shaken, and having lost faith in police and law enforcement, the man becomes a vigilante and a capable fighter taking down street thugs and muggers. The premise seems thin, but the film will surely work provided there is a solid screenplay. Death Wish is the remake of 1974 film of the same name starring Charles Bronson.