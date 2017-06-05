Latest News
  • Dear Maya screening: A total blast from the past as Rekha and Manisha Koirala steal the thunder

Published on June 5, 2017 9:14 pm
    Manisha Koirala made her comeback to films with Dear Maya. The movie is based on a lonely woman who sets out to search for her mystery man when she suddenly receives a love letter from a random person in a mailbox. She isn't even aware that they were innocent gestures by two young girls, to bring a little light into her otherwise dull life. The film was screened in Mumbai and it was a lot of B-town celebs turning up. But it was the attendance of diva Rekha which made heads turn. The 70s actor still remains as beautiful and graceful as she ever was. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Drapped in a white saree and flaunting her poised smile, Rekha brought back all the good memories of her films. Bollywood would surely get lucky to have her back on the screen just like Manisha Koirala. Rekha is still known for her role in films like Umrao Jaan, Aanchal, Lajja, Amir Garibi. Later, she was mainly seen doing cameos in films like Om Shanti Om and Parineeta. The actor often makes her presence at special film screenings and award functions. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    The screening also saw the presence of the ethereal beauty of the 90s and main lead - Manisha Koirala. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    On the other side, Vidya Balan was spotted at a salon in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were yet again clicked together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    There's a lot cooking between these Raabta stars! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

