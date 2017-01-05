Dangal vs Sultan box office: Aamir Khan trumps Salman Khan, is biggest grosser of 2016

Ever since Aamir Khan’s Dangal came out and even before, everyone wanted to know how it stacked up against Salman Khan’s Sultan. Now the box office collection has decided which is better and bigger – Aamir Khan’s Dangal or Salman Khan’s Sultan. As both are wrestling dramas and have the biggest stars of Bollywood in the lead, the comparison was bound to happen. And now, after a neck-to-neck competition, Dangal has finally emerged victorious on the box office.

In its second week, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has earned more from worldwide box office collection than the lifetime earnings of Sultan. While the Salman Khan film earned Rs 572 crore in its entire lifetime, Dangal has already grossed Rs 426 crore gross (Rs 300 crore nett) from domestic box office and earned Rs 158.7 crore from international box office which takes its total worldwide earning to Rs 584.7 crore gross.

Dangal still has another week to go before it comes up against Deepika Padukone’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s Ok Jaanu. This means the film can easily enter the record books.

Can Dangal break Aamir Khan’s own records? It is already the biggest hit of 2016 but it is still lagging behind Aamir’s Dhoom 3 (Rs 585 crore) and Salman Khan’s Sultan (Rs 629 crore).

While Dhoom’s record would be breached soon, Aamir also rules the roost as the star who gave us India’s biggest blockbuster with PK (Rs 769 crore).