Dangal vs Sultan box office: Aamir Khan film fails to beat Salman Khan record

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has finally released this Friday. And there is a huge positive word of mouth and buzz surrounding the movie. As Dangal is closing 2016, it has come with loads of expectations. However, it failed to break Salman Khan's Sultan day one collection record. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Dangal wrestles demonetisation... Sets the BO on fire... Ends the lull phase... Fri ₹ 29.78 cr [incl ₹ 59 lacs from Tamil and Telugu]." Sultan collected Rs 36.54 crore on the first day. Dangal has got the second highest opening collection of 2016.

Dangal is released on 5300 screens - 4300 screens in the domestic market and 1000 screens in the overseas market. Sultan was released on 5100 screens - 4100 screens in India and 1100 screens in the international market. Sultan was made on an estimated budget of Rs 90 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama which means Rs 70 crore budget and Rs 20 crore for print and publicity. Dangal's budget is estimated to be about Rs 70 crore.

Sultan collected Rs 36.54 crore on the first day. The film went on to collect Rs 180 crore in the first weekend. Sultan also remains the highest grosser of 2016 collecting Rs 300.45 crore in the domestic market.

Dangal was expected to touch Rs 30 crore mark on the first day but fell a little short. Aamir Khan's movie Dhoom 3 collected Rs 36.22 crores on opening day. However, traditionally Aamir films don't cross Rs 30-crore mark on day one. The biggest grosser of Bollywood till date is Aamir's last outing, PK, a record Sultan could not break.

In the overseas market, Dangal has been released in North America ( USA+ Canada), Middle East, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Till now, the film has collected Rs 5.49 crores, Rs 4.62 crores and Rs 1.22 crores in North America, Middle East and Australia respectively. Dangal has opened at No 5 on Australia charts. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "#Dangal - AUSTRALIA... Debuts at No 5 on Aus charts... Thu A$ 5,800 [limited shows] Fri A$ 245,079 Total: A$ 250,879 [₹ 1.22 cr]."