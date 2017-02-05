Dangal success party: Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Karan Johar and other B-Town biggies celebrate Aamir Khan’s brilliance

Aamir Khan looked delighted at the Dangal success party. A series of Bollywood personalities came to greet and wish Aamir Khan on the occasion. Aamir welcomed the guests with wife Kiran Rao. Amongst the invitees were director Nitesh Tiwari and the entire cast of Dangal including Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Veteran actors including Rekha, Randhir Kapoor and Jeetendra were spotted too. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira also came to cheer for her father. The actor's family including nephew Imran Khan and his wife were seen as well. Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput, Aditya Roy Kapur, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi also came to the party. Look at all the guests who attended the gala event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Dangal has set new benchmarks in the film industry. The film which was released over a month ago, is still going strong at the box office. Dangal has collected Rs 385.66 crore in domestic market till now. The party was attended by the high and mighty of Bollywood and reflected Aamir's standing in the film industry. From young budding stars including Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt to director Karan Johar, it was truly a celebration of sorts, raising a toast for a film which was in many ways, the most loved movie of last year. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan with daughter Ira. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt looked beautiful. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt with Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan with actor Arshad Warsi. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan with Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan with Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Zaira Wasim looked pretty in a black dress. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapur was also seen at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai co-actor Preity Zinta looked pretty in a lovely dress. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sakshi Tanwar with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar looked dapper in a black suit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots co-actor R. Madhavan smiled for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kapil Sharma with actors Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Boman Irani and Anil Kapoor posed for cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan's family was also seen at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aparshakti Khurrana who got an appreciation for his character in Dangal was also seen. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shabana Azmi was also present at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)