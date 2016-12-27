Dangal international box office: Aamir Khan scores his best worldwide opening

Aamir Khan's film Dangal has collected Rs 208.59 crore worldwide. The film has collected Rs 132.43 crore from the domestic market and Rs 76.16 crore from overseas market. The film has collected Rs 22.76 crore, Rs 3.72 crore, Rs 18.20 crore, Rs 5.25 crore, Rs 3.59 crore in USA, Canada, Middle East, UK & Ireland and Australia respectively, according to Bollywood Hungama. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "#Dangal continues its DREAM RUN in the international arena... OVERSEAS - Till Mon: $ 11.2 million [₹ 76.16 cr]. Some screens yet to report."

Aamir Khan film becomes the fourth highest overseas grosser of 2016 after Salman Khan-starrer Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan. Dangal is a whisker away from overtaking ADHM's lifetime overseas collection (Rs 76.65 cr). Till Sunday, the Aamir film had earned $31.2M as compared to $28.8M start for Aamir Khan’s PK in 2014, according to reports.

Dangal had a mid-week release in the overseas market. The film is also the all-time highest weekend grosser in North America. The record was previously held by Aamir Khan's film Dhoom 3.

Dangal also becomes the first Hindi film ever to have got the highest opening in Australia. Trade analyst Komal Nahta shared, "Dangal opened to packed houses in Australia (USD 181K), making it the highest opening for any Hindi film ever in Australia."

According to international BO aggregator Deadline, the film is best international bow of Aamir Khan. Directed and co-written by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Disney India and Aamir Khan Productions, the film released on Friday in India.