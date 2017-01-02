Dangal box office: Aamir Khan film has broken all these records in 10 days

Will Dangal become the highest grosser of 2016? The Aamir Khan-starrer is one of the finest films that we saw last year. The blockbuster is getting love and adulation from the audience. Dangal has collected Rs 270.47 in just 10 days. Before its release, the film was being compared to Sultan. Both the films have wrestling as the backdrop. However, Dangal is sprinting towards Rs 300-crore mark. With a whopping profits already, Dangal can soon surpass Sultan's collection of Rs 300.45 crore. In short, Dangal is just short of about Rs 30 crores in smashing Sultan's box office record in the domestic market.

Dangal is also doing an overwhelming business in overseas market. The Aamir Khan film has become the fifth highest Bollywood grosser in the overseas market. It has collected Rs 463 crore at the international box office, according to Bollywood Hungama. Other top overseas grossers of all time include Aamir Khan-starrer PK (Rs 769 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 629 crore), Dhoom 3 (585 crore) and Sultan (Rs 572 crore).

Dangal is also the second biggest overseas grosser of 2016 after Sultan. While Sultan collected Rs 572 crore, Dangal has collected Rs 463 crore till now.

The Aamir Khan film has collected Rs 270.47 crore in ten days. The film will garner Rs 300 crore in the coming days. If it goes on to cross Rs 300 crore, Dangal will become only the 4th film to touch the huge mark. Other films that have collected Rs 300 crore include PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "At the speed at which #Dangal is sprinting, ₹ 300 cr is an easy target... Will be the 4th film to achieve it [#PK, #BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan]."

Dangal had a mid-week release in the overseas market. The film is also the all-time highest weekend grosser in North America. The record was previously held by Aamir Khan's film Dhoom 3.

Dangal also becomes the first Hindi film ever to receive the highest opening in Australia. Trade Analyst Komal Nahta shared, "Dangal opened to packed houses in Australia (USD 181K), making it the highest opening for any Hindi film ever in Australia."