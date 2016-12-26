Dangal box office: Aamir Khan film broke these records within 3 days of release

Aamir Khan's Dangal had been one of the most awaited films for movie buffs and fans of Mr. Perfectionist this year. In various interviews, the superstar was quoted as saying that he was nervous before the release of his wrestling film but we can now safely say when a superstar such as Aamir Khan who has a humongous popularity decides to use his stardom in a film with good content, he hardly needs any reason to be excessively nervous. Now that Dangal has been declared a blockbuster, here are all the records it created so far (Source: Photo by YouTube)

Considering Sultan opened on Wednesday, Dangal had the biggest collection ever for a Hindi film on a Friday. According to the figures tweeted by Taran Adarsh, from the Middle East it was AED 3.5 million. It got the highest opening for an Indian film in the US too with a reported box office of USD 1.7 million with 12 screens yet to report their numbers. Dangal also got an impressive box office collection in UK on Friday. It continued with good figures in Australia too with AUD 253 K. (Source: Photo by YouTube)

Dangal opened to Rs 29.78 crores on Friday ahead of December's most popular holiday, Christmas. The Aamir Khan film continued to rule the cinemas and garnered as much as 34.83 crores and Rs 42.35 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively, crossing the 100 crore mark in its first weekend. In comparison, it took five days for Salman Khan starrer Sultan to cross the anticipated numbers.With Dangal recording 42.35 cr nett on Sunday (day 3), it is the biggest ever day in the history of Hindi Cinema. The total weekend collection stands at 106.95 cr nett, including 1.07 cr from Tamil and Telegu on day 3. (Source: Photo by YouTube)

After Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3 and PK, Dangal became Aamir Khan's fifth film to touch the Rs 100 crore benchmark. (Source: Photo by YouTube)

In the year 2016, Dangal ranked as the film with the second highest opening, after Sultan. (Source: Photo by YouTube)