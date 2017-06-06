Dangal box office: Aamir Khan film breaks these records in China alone, proves to be ‘haanikarak’ for Hollywood too

Aamir Khan's Dangal is proving 'haanikarak' for the filmmakers of the Indian cinema. The biopic has set new milestones which now require strong content and great performances to surpass them. The story of a wrestler Mahabir Singh Phogat has created its own niche in the foreign market too and has become the fourth highest grosser of all time in China. The film has written to its name many records with a worldwide collection of Rs 1,870 crore. The only film which stands close to it is, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion. The worldwide collection of the Prabhas starrer has crossed the Rs 1,700 crore mark. The fate of the film in the Chinese market will be known in July when the film finally opens in the theatres there. Till then, Dangal is reigning the box office.

Dangal has surpassed Deepika Padukone’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and Kong: Skull Island to become the second-highest grosser in China this year. It has amassed $169.06 million in a record 31 days overtaking Kong: Skull Island with a collection of $168.18 million to retain the second spot at China box office this year.

The only films which stand ahead of Dangal at China box office are The Fate of the Furious ($392.7 million), Kung Fu Panda ($254.5 million) and Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back ($239.5 million), according to Box Office Mojo. So far, Dangal has collected $169.06 million. The film was released on May 5 in China.

Dangal is among the top 10 worldwide grosser of last week along with Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch. Baahubali 2 has slowed down a bit after entering the sixth week of its release. Until now the film has amassed Rs 1,700 crores worldwide and is scheduled to release in China in July.

Dangal, with its opening collection itself surpassed the previous Indian film record in China which was held by another Aamir Khan starrer PK and it went on becoming a big hit across the globe. It became the first highest-earning non-Hollywood film in the country.

Aamir Khan's film packed with strong content and backed with themes like feminism and nationalism is a rage in the country and its one-month extension was a proof. But it will not be a piece of cake for SS Rajamouli film to beat Dangal as it released on 9000 screens and Baahubali 2 will be released on 6000 screens in China. Dangal is expected to run in Chinese theatres until July 4.