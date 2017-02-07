Dangal box office: Aamir Khan fails to break PK record, earns Rs 716.35 cr worldwide

If 2016 had a true success story, it was Aamir Khan's Dangal. The film was a juggernaut which destroyed every record that came in its way. However, one record that the wrestling drama fell short of was the worldwide box office record of Aamir Khan's PK. While Rajkumar Hirani's PK earned Rs 769 crore all across the world, Dangal has now grossed Rs 716.35 crore worldwide. The film that has got acclaims for beautifully retelling the story of Geeta and Babita Phogat has recently crossed the Rs 200-crore mark internationally. Its India gross has been Rs 514.6 crore.