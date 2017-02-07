Dangal box office: Aamir Khan fails to break PK record, earns Rs 716.35 cr worldwide
If 2016 had a true success story, it was Aamir Khan's Dangal. The film was a juggernaut which destroyed every record that came in its way. However, one record that the wrestling drama fell short of was the worldwide box office record of Aamir Khan's PK. While Rajkumar Hirani's PK earned Rs 769 crore all across the world, Dangal has now grossed Rs 716.35 crore worldwide. The film that has got acclaims for beautifully retelling the story of Geeta and Babita Phogat has recently crossed the Rs 200-crore mark internationally. Its India gross has been Rs 514.6 crore.
Released in 2014, PK is Bollywood's biggest worldwide hit till date. While Aamir Khan's Dangal managed to break PK's domestic record, it failed to reach the milestone worldwide. While PK earned Rs 340.8 crore in India, Dangal has earned over Rs 385 crore nett. Dangal also went ahead of Salman Khan's biggest worldwide hit till date, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The total earning of Salman's hit was Rs 629 crore worldwide.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Dangal crosses $ 30 mn... OVERSEAS - Till 5 Feb: $ 30.02 million [₹ 201.70 cr]... USA-Canada: $ 12.37 mn, UAE-GCC: $ 8.77 mn, UK: $ 4.09 mn."
Dangal had released in over 5000 screens worldwide which included 4300 screens in India and 1000 screens abroad.
The film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.
The film has already earned awards and audience's love.