Daddy: Five reasons to watch this Arjun Rampal film

Based on the life of Mumbai gangster Arun Gawli, Arjun Rampal's Daddy has piqued the curiosity of movie buffs. Helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia, Daddy also marks the Bollywood debut of south Indian actor Aishwarya Rajesh. From Arun Gawli's interesting struggle to Arjun Rampal's true to life projection, here are five reasons why you should give this gangster saga a watch this weekend.

While gangster biopics seem like the new formula film this season, Daddy looks like one film that should definitely make the cut. Majorly because Arun Gawli is one underworld name that has etched itself in Mumbai's history. After all, it is not usual in Bollywood to make biopics on people who are still alive.

Arjun Rampal. Though we have never seen Arjun in a gritty and dark role as this, there is no doubt that he walks away with laurels every time he is on screen. And considering his dedication towards this particular role, we are sure Arjun's performance is one thing that will stand out in the film. He has reportedly spent a lot of time with Arun himself in the Mumbai jail.

Director Ashim Ahluwalia may not be a mainstream filmmaker and that is what makes him stand out from the crowd. Having various acclaimed documentaries to his name, Ashim has said in his interviews that Daddy is not about glorifying a gangster but about presenting his actual story for the audience to decide.

South Indian actor Aishwarya Rajesh plays Arun’s wife Asha Gawli in the film.