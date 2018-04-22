1 / 11

Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards are handed out by the Mumbai-based Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation. The award ceremony took place in Mumbai on April 21 where the A-listers of the entertainment industry graced the red-carpet and won big at the show. From Karan Johar to Rajkummar Rao, here's the list of celebrities who took the precious award home. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)