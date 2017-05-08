Crushing over Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas? You will find it hard to recognise him in these throwback images

Prabhas is getting worldwide recognition for his portrayal of Baahubali. However, people have been gushing over his Amarendra Baahubali look more than his Mahendra Baahubali's six-pack abs avatar. The actor is known to have experimented with his looks for his particular character and his fans have accepted and showered love on him each and every time.

The actor made debut with Eeshwar, looking too young for the film industry. The film did not do well at the box office and while people thought his career might sink, his uncle Krishnam Raju, who is a success story in the industry, stood by him like a rock.

Massive success came to Prabhas when he appeared in Varsham, which was recently remade in Hindi as Baaghi. His on-screen romance with Trisha Krishnan instantly made him the romantic hero.

Since then, Prabhas did not look back and gave back-to-back hits with Chatrapathi, Chakram and blockbuster Pournami.

In 2007, he yet again underwent a look change for Munna. This time not only hair cut but also worked on his body in order to look modern and stylish. The film also starred Ileana D'cruz. His career had his share of success and failures, however, the fans have stuck to him through thick and thin. Perhaps that's the reason why down south the hysteria around him is something which might not have been experienced by Bollywood A-listers.