1 / 6

Ranveer Singh never thinks twice before doing anything but even then he never lands in any trouble because people just love this 'bindaas' side of him. The actor, who is the embodiment of his new campaign Don't Hold Back, has been endorsing it for the past week. Finally, the campaign for the clothing brand Jack N Jones was launched on October 7 and Ranveer -- needless to say -- was in his elements. Believe it or not, Ranveer convinced people to strip in front of the audience and many cameras present at the event. Well, we believe only he can pass on his craziness to people around.